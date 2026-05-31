In a significant boost to India’s ambitions of emerging as a global financial hub, fintech infrastructure company Decentro has become the first Indian payment aggregator to secure final approval for a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority at GIFT City.

The approval places Decentro among a select group of nearly 60 fintech entities operating within India’s first International Financial Services Centre and positions the company to capitalise on the growing demand for cross-border payment infrastructure.

Onshoring Cross-Border Rails

The PSP licence will allow the company to facilitate multi-currency accounts, global collections, escrow-based transactions and international money movement for businesses operating across markets.

“This PSP licence is our first step to solving the pain points for businesses scaling into other countries or global businesses coming to GIFT as well — seamless, compliant cross-border payments and multi-currency account handling with complete escrow safeguards,” said Rohit Taneja.

He added that the company was entering “an exciting and fast-growing ecosystem where demand for global payments infrastructure is exploding”.

GIFT City has been positioning itself as India’s answer to global financial centres such as Dubai and Singapore, with policymakers seeking to attract international capital flows and fintech innovation.

Four Strategic Offerings

Leveraging the licence, Decentro plans to launch four major offerings aimed at the rapidly expanding cross-border payments market. These include merchant acquisition services powered by its in-house KYC and onboarding technology, virtual account issuance for collections and settlements, cross-border money transfer solutions, and escrow services for secure high-value transactions.

The company said its payments stack would help enterprises settle with global vendors, receive international payments, manage foreign exchange conversions and simplify treasury operations across jurisdictions.

“Every company scaling internationally faces the same challenge — fragmented payment systems, complex compliance and excessive costs,” said Pratik Daudkhane. “We’re building the infrastructure to eliminate these barriers.”

As part of its expansion plans, Decentro has established a dedicated GIFT City entity and strengthened teams across banking partnerships and business development.

“We’re not just another payment processor. We’re building the payments backbone that allows businesses to scale globally without worrying about the underlying financial infrastructure,” Taneja said.

Operating under IFSCA oversight and through designated banking partnerships, the company said its compliance-first approach would provide institutional-grade confidence for large-scale international transactions while strengthening India’s position as a global fintech innovation hub.