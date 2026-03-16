In an important move, the Gujarat Government has asked domestic and commercial consumers having LPG and PNG connections to surrender the LPG connections by Wednesday.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the gas supply due to the ongoing conflict between the USA and Iran.

Mona Khandhar, principal secretary Food and Civil Supplies, told reporters on Monday that those having PNG connections will not be able to keep LPG cylinders. Both types of connections cannot be held simultaneously.

This, she felt, would help prevent unnecessary hoarding of gas cylinders. These gas cylinders can be given to those in need. The government’s priority is to shift LPG consumers to PNG, she added.

Khandhar, however, clarified that the Gujarat Government has sufficient stock of LPG cylinders and refills. Till date from March 1, a total of 3,504 PNG connections have been provided in Gujarat and buffer stock of LPG is being maintained, she informed.

Moreover, in the places where there is no PNG network in the state, instructions have been issued to allocate LPG refills within the limit of 20% of commercial LPG.

Hospitals and educational institutions have been categorised in the essential category with 100%. The Pharma industry, seed processing industry, dairy industry and, the railway & airline canteens too have been categorised as essential with 70%.