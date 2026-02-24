Fidel Softech has acquired a majority stake in IM Corporation, a Japan-based IT consulting and software company, to scale operations and expand its Japanese business.

Fidel is an AI-driven enterprise B2B digital transformation services company focused on the SME technology service space in Japan. The company has a presence in India (Pune and Hyderabad), Japan, and the United States.

IM Corporation specialises in functional consulting, enterprise technology services, and digital transformation support for Tier-1 Japanese system integrators and enterprise clients.

CEO of Fidel on Japan-India collabration

This transaction represents a unique success story of Japan-India collaboration, Sunil Kulkarni, CEO of Fidel, said. Fidel has had a long-standing relationship with IM, which paved the way for this acquisition, Kulkarni said.

Japan is a strategic market for Fidel, and the company plans to combine IM Corporation’s strengths in local project management and its deep understanding of the Japanese market with Fidel’s expertise in functional consulting and IT and AI-driven services. Fidel is listed on the NSE SME exchange.

Staffing challenges in Japan

There are staffing challenges in Japan, especially in the technology space, Kulkarni said. This acquisition enhances Fidel’s local delivery presence in Japan by integrating IM’s 150 skilled professionals and creating a 200-strong team, making it one of the most prominent companies with a strong on-the-ground delivery presence in Japan, Kulkarni said.

Over the past three years, IM has also developed and deployed AI-assisted service models using its proprietary neural knowledge framework to help systems integration firms improve delivery productivity and knowledge reuse.

This enhances Fidel’s capacity to deliver AI-enabled services, implement enterprise solutions, provide bilingual consulting, and offer managed services and language localisation solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Japanese enterprises. Kulkarni mentioned that Fidel aims to grow its revenues from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore over the next five years.

Renya Kikuchi, president and CEO of IM Corporation, stated that partnering with Fidel opens new opportunities for innovation and global collaboration. Together, they are well-positioned to offer advanced technology and AI-enabled solutions to Japanese enterprises while maintaining the quality and trust their clients expect, he said.