EKA Mobility, an Indian electric bus manufacturer, is poised to compete with Chinese electric buses in African markets. Recently, EKA has begun exporting its e-buses to Africa, where Chinese manufacturers currently dominate the sector with a 90% market share. The EKA e-bus has made its debut in Zanzibar, and the first shipments have been dispatched to South Africa, with future exports planned for Ethiopia and Uganda. The company is also forming local partnerships to assemble buses within the region. Beyond its initial focus on East, West, and South Africa, EKA intends to expand into the Middle East and Australia.

In 2025, China exported approximately 17,654 electric buses, achieving a year-on-year growth of 14.25%. Leading the charge among Chinese exporters is BYD, which holds nearly 25% market share. Other significant suppliers include Foton Bus, Golden Dragon, Ankai Bus, Zhongtong, Yutong, and CRRC.

Breaking the Chinese Monopoly

Sudhir Mehta, the founder and chairman of EKA Mobility, says that while the focus is often on electric cars, the real opportunities lie in the electric bus and truck segments, which are growing rapidly. He believes that trucks, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and buses are suited for electrification due to their faster payback periods.

EKA aims to play a significant role both domestically and internationally. According to Mehta, India is competitive in this sector and has the potential to lead it. He noted that EKA has a lower production cost compared to China, thanks to the country’s growing market volumes, which enhance cost efficiency. This advantage allows EKA to offer competitive pricing to its export customers. Mehta pointed out that there is a strong demand for alternatives to Chinese products, as Chinese manufacturers do not share their software and source code, thereby retaining control over it. In contrast, EKA has developed its own software and will be making it accessible. Mehta added that India has managed to leapfrog into the latest technologies, giving it a competitive edge. The rising demand from the domestic market is driving production volumes, leading to economies of scale.

Scaling Through Localisation

When it comes to electric buses, India benefits from lower labour and operational costs. The domestic sourcing of raw materials, excluding battery cells and chips, is helping reduce costs. EKA is increasing its local sourcing from 65% to 85%. The company has developed, designed, and engineered its own technology, reducing reliance on imports.

EKA is a full-stack manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles in India, with a portfolio that includes electric three-wheelers (3Ws), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), trucks, buses, and coaches across 14 fully electric platforms. The company has a sizable order book of over 6,000 buses from state and city bus undertakings, 500 buses from private operators, orders for 1,000 electric three-wheelers and a range of six-seater three-wheelers. EKA has raised ₹2,000 crore and has already invested 90% of this in manufacturing capacity and product development. Notable investors include Mitsui & Co. from Japan, VDL from the Netherlands, the National Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Enam.

EKA operates three manufacturing plants—two in Pune and one in Pithampura, Madhya Pradesh. Together, the Pune and Pithampura plants will have the capacity to produce 10,000 electric buses. The third plant in Pune focuses on the production of three-wheelers, LCVs, and trucks.