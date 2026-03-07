LPG prices were hiked sharply on Saturday amid rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict gripping much of the Middle East. Domestic LPG cylinders increased by a whopping Rs 60 while commercial LPG gas faced a third consecutive hike — a cumulative increase of Rs 275 since January 1.

According to the latest data from Indian Oil Corporation, non-subsidised LPG (the one that common household users other than the Ujjwala beneficiaries) will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously. In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai

This is the second increase in prices in less than a year. This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.

Industry officials told PTI that the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia. But they noted that cooking gas prices in India remained among the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries despite the price increase

The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the Rs 28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1.Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 this year.