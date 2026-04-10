The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven facility dedicated to the city’s real estate sector. The initiative is expected to significantly improve ease-of-doing business by automating key approval processes, minimizing manual intervention, and enhancing data-driven decision-making.

Mumbai is the largest property market in the country In terms of sales volumes. It sold over 97000 units in 2025 while National Capital Region is the biggest in terms of value of properties sold.

“The introduction of this AI-led facility marks a significant step towards streamlining processes and enhancing transparency in Mumbai’s real estate ecosystem. By leveraging technology, we aim to reduce approval timelines and improve overall efficiency for stakeholders,” said Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner, BMC while speaking at NAREDCO Maharashtra’s ‘Change of Guard’ ceremony.

The proposed facility Bhide said , would integrate multiple civic approval systems into a unified digital platform, enabling developers, architects and consultants to submit and track applications in real time. By deploying AI tools for document verification, compliance checks and predictive analysis, the BMC aims to drastically cut down approval timelines, which have traditionally been a challenge for the sector.

The Commissioner added that the system would also bring greater transparency and accountability by reducing human interface and standardising procedures. The platform is expected to flag discrepancies, ensure adherence to development control regulations, and provide actionable insights to both applicants and civic authorities.

The initiative aligns with Mumbai’s broader vision of becoming a technologically advanced and investor-friendly city. With real estate being a critical driver of economic growth and urban development, the AI-led facility is anticipated to boost investor confidence and accelerate project execution.

The BMC is currently in the final stages of preparing the infrastructure and is expected to roll out the facility in phases. Training sessions and on-boarding support will also be provided to ensure smooth adoption by users. Once operational, the AI-enabled system is poised to redefine the way real estate approvals are managed in Mumbai, setting a benchmark for other urban local bodies across the country, she said.