Artificial intelligence startup behind Claude, Anthropic has confidentially filed for a US IPO, setting the stage for what could become one of the biggest and most closely watched stock market debuts in recent years. The move is being seen as a defining moment in Wall Street’s growing fascination with AI companies that are rapidly reshaping industries and investor sentiment.

Anthropic did not disclose the size or timing of the proposed offering. However, the company’s latest fundraising round in May valued it at a staggering $965 billion post-money valuation after it raised $65 billion, pushing it ahead of rival OpenAI in valuation terms.

Anthropic’s rise has been remarkably swift. The company was valued at $380 billion as recently as February, when it raised $30 billion in a separate funding round. Its rapid growth and increasingly advanced AI products have intensified competition in the global artificial intelligence race, where companies are battling for computing power, engineering talent and enterprise customers.

The company’s emergence as a dominant AI player has also rattled traditional technology sectors. Earlier this year, concerns that Anthropic’s autonomous AI tools could disrupt software and IT services businesses triggered sell-offs in technology stocks as investors reassessed the long-term impact of AI on corporate operations and employment.

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The filing comes amid a broader wave of blockbuster listings expected to hit US markets, including Elon Musk-led SpaceX, which is reportedly pursuing a $75 billion IPO at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion.

Together, these offerings are expected to test whether public market investors are willing to support the enormous valuations assigned to leading AI and technology firms in private markets.

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Anthropic and OpenAI have become the two most prominent faces of the AI boom, which has transformed business strategies across industries. OpenAI is also reportedly preparing to confidentially file for a US IPO in the coming weeks, according to Reuters.

A successful Anthropic listing could provide a major boost to the long-sluggish IPO market and potentially reshape benchmark indices and investor flows. At close to a $1 trillion valuation, the company would immediately enter the ranks of America’s largest publicly traded firms and could become one of the most influential stocks in the S&P 500.