The Adani Group announced a direct investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres in India by 2035, positioning the plan as a long-term “sovereign” infrastructure backbone for the AI era, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges. The share price of Adani Enterprises has surged 2% in intra-day trade.

In a media release issued by Adani Enterprises, the group said the programme would be among the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments and would link renewable power, transmission infrastructure and high-density AI compute in a single coordinated model.

$250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem projected

Adani said the $100 billion direct investment is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion by 2035 across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries, taking the projected total AI infrastructure ecosystem to $250 billion over the decade, as per the filing.

ALSO READ Infosys announces partnership with Anthropic to build and deploy AI agents across sectors

Expansion builds on AdaniConneX platform and Big Tech partnerships

The group said the roadmap builds on AdaniConneX’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform, with an expansion toward a 5 GW target. It also pointed to partnerships with Google to establish a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune, according to the filing.

Adani said it is also in discussions with other major players looking to set up large-scale campuses across India. As part of the broader push, Adani said it will deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, moving toward the development of a second high-performance AI data centre designed to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” he added.

Energy backbone anchored by Khavda renewable project

Adani said the plan leverages its renewable energy portfolio, with Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project at the centre of the strategy. The group said over 10 GW of the Khavda project is already operational. The group also said it is committed to investing another $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems.

Dedicated GPU capacity for Indian startups, research institutions

The company said a “significant portion” of GPU capacity would be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs, positioning the initiative as a way to reduce compute scarcity and support domestic innovation.

It also said it will work with academic institutions to establish specialised AI infrastructure engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics, and a national fellowship programme, the filing added.