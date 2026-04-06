KitKat showed its true character in a moment of crisis. A truck carrying 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate was stolen while it was moving from the Nestle factory in Central Italy to Poland. Those were not regular KitKat bars — the truck was carrying limited edition Formula 1 (F1) car-shaped chocolates to celebrate the brand’s association with Formula 1.

Instead of issuing a note of regret, KitKat released an official statement saying, “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

Social media was flooded with memes praising Kitkat’s move. Even brands such as Domino’s and Microsoft decided to be part of this conversation with their own takes on the situation. “The robbers needed a break and so did KitKat’s marketing team — from the predictable crisis playbook. What made this work was the humour and the confidence behind it,” says Rutu Mody Kamdar, founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants.

Turning Theft into Tonality

It worked for KitKat because the brand is built on the premise of being cheeky. “What KitKat did after the theft was perfectly in sync with the brand’s tonality,” says Mohit Hira, co-founder, Myriad Communications. “That legacy of humorous advertising was built over many decades.”

Will the strategy work for other brands? Depends on what the brand stands for and the speed of reaction, say experts.

Consider the case of German lift manufacturer Böcker, whose equipment was used by thieves during the October 2025 Louvre Museum jewel heist. Its Instagram campaign featuring the lift with the slogan “when you need to move fast” garnered millions of views.

Experts say name recognition is one thing but building engagement is a different ballgame. A key component of building social media connect is demonstrating transparency — sharing behind-the-scenes processes, team stories, and company values to humanise the brand and foster authenticity.

Broadcasting to Dialogue

KitKat did just that. Introducing a tracker, the brand issued a follow-up statement: “So, we’ve created a Stolen KitKat Tracker that lets you check if your KitKat is from the missing batch.”

A social media link led to a ‘KitKat Stolen Form’ that displays a sample picture of the stolen race car-shaped chocolate launched after KitKat became the official F1 chocolate partner last year. The form read, “413,793 KitKats have been stolen. Is yours one of them? Find the 8-digit batch number on the back of your KitKat.” Users can enter their KitKat’s batch code into the form to check for themselves.

In one fell swoop, the brand shifted from one-way broadcasting to a two-way dialogue — a key first step to engagement.