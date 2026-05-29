Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with more than 50 prominent business and industry leaders at a closed‑door roundtable in New York, underscoring India’s reform‑driven business environment and pressing for deeper trade, investment, innovation and supply‑chain ties between India and the United States.

Roundtable focus and trade negotiations

Hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with the US‑India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the session was billed as a practical industry‑government dialogue to identify areas for accelerated collaboration. “Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum. Highlighted India’s strong growth story, reform‑driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global investors under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji. Discussed ways to further deepen India‑US trade, investment, innovation, and supply‑chain partnerships for shared prosperity,” Goyal posted on X

Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum. Highlighted India's strong growth story, reform-driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global… pic.twitter.com/nTOadNjM5u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2026

USISPF said the minister provided an “encouraging update” on US‑India trade negotiations and indicated that an interim agreement is close. The forum added that investor confidence, business stability and a predictable regulatory environment remain top priorities for India, and it wished both governments success as the US Trade Representative’s negotiating team headed to India for the next round of talks.

Investor outreach and sector priorities

During the three‑day engagement in New York, Goyal held several one‑on‑one meetings with chief executives and institutional investors to promote long‑term capital flows into India. He met Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO Ted Pick to discuss strengthening institutional partnerships and how Morgan Stanley can leverage India’s expanding market opportunities. With Chip Kaye, chairman of Warburg Pincus, Goyal exchanged views on India’s macroeconomic attractiveness, scale, talent base and sectoral opportunities that make the country a compelling destination for private capital.

Digital public infrastructure and fintech collaboration featured prominently in the discussions. Piyush Goyal met Mastercard’s Michael Miebach to explore deeper cooperation on digital commerce, digital security and next‑generation payment solutions, stressing India’s emergence as a fintech hub and the global utility of its digital public infrastructure.

Healthcare, manufacturing and renewables

Piyush Goyal also discussed opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing with Amneal Pharmaceuticals co‑founder and co‑CEO Chintu Patel, exploring R&D and manufacturing collaboration to expand India’s pharmaceutical innovation and production capabilities. Across meetings, he highlighted priority sectors for bilateral engagement- including infrastructure, renewables, financial services, healthcare, technology and the digital economy- and sought to align institutional capital with India’s growth and policy reforms.

Throughout his interactions, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised policy continuity, protection of intellectual property and India’s large start‑up ecosystem- noting the country’s third‑largest start‑up base with about 2,30,000 registered entities. He pitched India as a predictable and reform‑oriented investment destination and urged global investors to deepen ties that would strengthen supply chains and mutual prosperity.

The New York roundtable and one‑on‑one talks are part of sustained outreach by New Delhi to convert diplomatic momentum into commercial outcomes as negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement continue. Both countries are hoping that progress on trade negotiations and increased institutional investment will help expand the bilateral economic relationship and resilience of bilateral supply chains.