Bureau of Immigration of India has announced that the revised fee structure for OCI services in India is now in effect. The new fresh application fee is USD 275, payable in its equivalent Indian Rupee (INR). In case of OCI application is submitted in India, a fee of Rs 15,000 by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Pay and Accounts Officer (Secretariat), Ministry of Home Affairs” payable at New Delhi.

In case of OCI application to be submitted outside India, by way of Demand Draft for US $ 275 for each applicant or equivalent in local currency. This fee structure will be in place till the online payment system is introduced.

A fresh application for an OCI card costs $275 while for reissuance of the OCI card — whether due to a change in personal particulars or upon the OCI cardholder completing 20 years of age — is priced at $25 each. In case of loss of the OCI card, reissuance costs $100.

Passport details must be updated within 3 months of a new passport being issued; updates made after this window attract a late fee of $25. Renunciation of the OCI card also costs $25.

An amount of US $ 250 or equivalent in local currency shall be refunded, if registration is refused. US $ 25 is the processing fees, which is non-refundable. In case application filled in India, Rs.1,400 will be nonrefundable being processing fees.

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Documents

The following documents have to be enclosed for each applicant:

1. Proof of present citizenship

2. Evidence of self or parents or grand parents, (a) being eligible to become a citizen of India at the time of commencement of the Constitution; or (b) belonging to a territory that became a part of India after 15th August, 1947; or (c) being a citizen of India on or after 26th January, 1950.

These could be:

(i) Copy of the passport :or (ii) Copy of the domicile certificate issued by the Competent authority ;or (iii) Any other proof substantiating the request. Usually applicants are able to submit a certificate of residence or place of birth of self/parents/grand parents from First Class Magistrate/District Magistrate (DM) of the concerned place. Any documentary evidence like a school certificate, Agricultural land ownership certificate, birth certificate etc. by which eligibility may be reasonably ascertained.

3. Evidence of relationship as parent/grand parent, if their Indian origin is claimed as basis for grant of OCI such as birth certificate or Educational Certificate etc.

4. Application fee by way of Demand Draft

5. PIO card holders should submit a copy of his/her PIO card

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Where to Submit

Application can be sent by post either by Speed post or Registered post only and not through Courier to the Indian Mission/ Post of the country of citizenship of the applicant. If the applicant is not in the country of citizenship, to the Indian Mission/Post of the country where he is ordinarily residing.

If the applicant is in India, then send to the FRRO Amritsar, Bangalore, Kozhikode, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkota, and Thiruvanathapuram as per specified Jurisdiction of the FRRO concerned.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country.