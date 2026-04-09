In fiscal year 2026, an additional 64,716 H-2B nonimmigrant visas will be available for those seeking to work in the US. The H-2B program allows US companies to employ foreign workers for temporary non-agricultural jobs, with a maximum stay of three years. After this period, workers have to exit the US and remain abroad for three months before reapplying for entry.

Currently, Congress has set the H-2B cap at 66,000 per fiscal year, with 33,000 for workers who begin employment in the first half of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 – March 31) and 33,000 for workers who begin employment in the second half of the fiscal year (April 1 – Sep. 30).

But the US laws give the Secretary of DHS the authority to make available additional H-2B visas for FY 2026. In January, the US announced an increase in H-2B non-immigrant visas by up to 64,716 additional visas.

H-2B Visa Allocations

The distribution of these supplemental visas is done in three allocations, including two separate allocations for the second half of FY 2026.

Of the 64,716 additional visas, 46,226 will be available only for returning workers (workers who received an H-2B visa or were otherwise granted H-2B status in one of the last 3 fiscal years). The remaining 18,490 visas do not require the alien to be a returning worker. These visas are for employers with late-season needs for H-2B workers who will begin work between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2026.

As of February 6, 2026, USCIS received more than enough petitions to reach the cap for the additional 18,490 H-2B visas made available for the first allocation of returning workers for FY 2026, with start dates from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2026.

On Feb. 13, USCIS conducted a random selection process for petitions received on the first five business days of filing, starting Feb. 2 and ending on Feb. 6, 2026.

Second allocation in April

Second allocation for employment start dates from April 1 through April 30, 2026 covers 27,736 visas, plus any unused visas from the first allocation, limited to returning workers who were issued H-2B visas or held H-2B status in fiscal years 2023, 2024, or 2025.

These petitions must request employment start dates from April 1 through April 30, 2026. Employers must file these petitions no earlier than March 25, 2026, 15 days after the second-half statutory cap is reached. Employers must also file these petitions no later than April 23, 2026, 44 days after the second half of the statutory cap is reached.

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Third allocation for employment start dates from May 1 through Sept. 30, 2026: 18,490 visas, plus any unused visas from the first and second allocations. Employers must file these petitions no earlier than April 24, 2026, 45 days after the second-half statutory cap is reached. Employers must also file these petitions no later than Sept. 15, 2026.

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