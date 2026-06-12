Mumbai Metro Line 3 commuters can now use their mobile phones while travelling on parts of the underground metro route. After months of complaints about poor connectivity, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have started providing network services on sections of the Aqua Line.

This is expected to improve the travel experience for thousands of daily passengers who were not able to make calls, send messages, or access the internet while travelling through the underground corridor.

Services rolled out in phases

According to officials, Vi users can access mobile connectivity across all 16 operational stations between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk. Airtel services are currently available on the stretch between Aarey JVLR and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Additionally, work is still underway on the remaining section from Science Centre to Cuffe Parade. Mobile services on this part of the route are expected to begin once the required telecom infrastructure is installed.

Metro officials said the rollout is being carried out in phases as telecom companies continue laying fibre cables and setting up equipment inside stations and tunnels.

Months-long conectivity problem

The lack of mobile network on Metro 3 had become a major concern for commuters since the route opened. The issue was caused by a disagreement between telecom companies and the agency responsible for providing telecom infrastructure inside the metro corridor.

Telecom operators had raised concerns over the charges proposed for using the network infrastructure, delaying the launch of mobile services.

The issue was resolved in May when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) signed a long-term agreement with Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. The agreement allows the companies to install and operate telecom infrastructure across the metro line.

Jio, BSNL services yet to begin

While Airtel and Vi users have started receiving network coverage, Reliance Jio services are not yet available on Metro 3. The company is still working on infrastructure deployment before launching its services.

BSNL users may have to wait longer, with officials indicating that connectivity for the state-owned telecom operator could take up to six months.

Once fully implemented, mobile connectivity across the entire Metro 3 corridor is expected to provide seamless communication and internet access for commuters travelling on Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line.