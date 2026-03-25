The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is nearing completion, with its official inauguration set for 28 March 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to preside over the opening of this major greenfield aviation project located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

When will flight operations begin?

Although the inauguration is scheduled for 28 March, commercial flight operations are expected to begin shortly afterward. The exact timeline will depend on operational readiness and final regulatory approvals.

According to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, there is usually a gap of 45 days to two months between the issuance of an aerodrome licence and the commencement of flight services. This suggests that operations at the airport are likely to start soon after the formal launch.

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Airlines preparing to operate from Jewar

Three major Indian airlines mentioned below are expected to begin services in the first phase as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

IndiGo is likely to take the lead in domestic connectivity

Akasa Air is planning a gradual expansion of its network

Air India Express is expected to focus more on international routes

The early involvement of multiple carriers highlights strong industry confidence in the airport’s future growth.

Noida International Airport structure and Execution

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project has already secured its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), marking its transition into the final stage before operations begin.

Strategic vision: phased development and long-term capacity

The airport is planned in four phases and will include a multi-modal cargo hub. In its first phase, featuring a single runway and terminal, it will handle around 12 million passengers annually. Once all phases are completed, the capacity is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per year, positioning the airport as a key aviation hub for the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.

Boost to India’s aviation sector

This project aligns with the broader vision of expanding India’s aviation infrastructure, supporting growing passenger demand and strengthening regional connectivity.