The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has rolled out a new concessional fare scheme for students up to Class 12, aimed at making the city’s first fully underground corridor more accessible for daily commuters.

In a move to drive digital adoption and provide financial relief to young commuters, the MMRC today announced a 25% discount on travel passes for Mumbai Metro Line 3, popularly known as the Aqua Line. The initiative, which became effective on April 8, 2026, is specifically designed for students up to Class 12.

Pass details and digital integration

According to an official release by the MMRC, these concessional rates are not available on standard tokens or single-trip tickets. Instead, they are tied exclusively to the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to encourage the use of contactless payment systems.

Key features of the student discount include:

Eligibility: Students up to Class 12.

Discount Structure: 25% off on the base fare for specific pass categories.

Pass Types: Valid for 45-trip and 60-trip passes.

Validity: Both pass categories come with a 30-day validity period.

“The initiative aims to make travel more affordable, while encouraging the adoption of contactless and digital solutions,” the MMRC stated.

Connectivity and economic impact

The 33.5-km long Aqua Line is a critical piece of Mumbai’s transit infrastructure, serving as the only fully underground corridor in the city. With 27 stations, the line connects the southern tip of Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR in the northern suburbs.

The route is strategically significant as it links major business districts and transit hubs, including:

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC): The city’s premier financial hub.

Mumbai International Airport: Providing seamless connectivity for air travelers.

Goregaon/Aarey: Expanding reach into the suburban residential belt.

Operational milestone

The announcement comes as the Aqua Line crosses a significant operational landmark. Since becoming fully operational following the Phase 1 launch in October 2024 and the final section completion in late 2025 the corridor has ferried over 4 crore (40 million) passengers.

By offering targeted discounts to the student demographic, MMRC expects to further boost daily ridership numbers and solidify the Aqua Line’s position as a preferred mode of transport for Mumbai’s youth.