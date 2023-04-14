Mumbai Metro: DMRC emerges as lowest bidder to operate and maintain Line 3

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the lowest bidder to operate and maintain the Mumbai Metro Line 3. The 33.5 km long route connects from the south of the western metropolis to the north. At present, the Line 3 is under construction and is likely to be operationalized in parts from the end of this year onwards.

Contract details:-

The contract is valid for a period of 10 years. The scope of work for this contract includes various roles and responsibilities such as – the operations of the metro rail and its safety management, the collection of revenues including management of Ticket sales.

The roles also include the maintenance of assets of metro rail, the minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, the hiring of the individuals and their training, the timely organizing competency of all staff, marketing and sales assistance.

About Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC):-

The Delhi Metro has a vast experience of operating and maintaining the largest Metro system in the Indian subcontinent in the National Capital Region (NCR), and thereby it will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor. The country’s financial capital is also highly populated and has similar urban challenges like the national capital.

Other bidders for Mumbai Metro Line 3:-

The DMRC has outbid Keolis, a reputed public transport operator from France with experience functioning in various cities across the world.

DMRC’s footprint:-

In India, the Delhi Metro is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna Metros besides being the consultant for various other Metros. The DMRC is also expanding its footprint across the globe in the consultancy business – Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the DMRC is working as a General Consultant for Dhaka Metro.

The DMRC is also bidding for metro projects across the world. These are in Israel’s Tel Aviv, Egypt’s Alexandria, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.