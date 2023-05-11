Infra boost for Maharashtra! Govt to build double decker bridges – Check cities and other details

The government has finalised the construction of five double decker bridges in Maharashtra. These bridges will be built in Pune and Nashik. This was announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Speaking at the FE CFO Awards, the Union Minister said, “In a meeting with the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra, we have finalised the construction of five projects in the state. Of these four projects will be built at Pune and one in Nashik.”

“The ground level will be an eight lane road, then six lane bridge, then again six lane bridge, and finally there will be a metro line,” Gadkari said.

During the event, the Union Minister further added “my ministry was not ready to make so much expenditure as these are urban projects. Hence, we have to find a solution.”



These double decker bridges will be built at a cost of around Rs 35,000 crore. Of these, Rs 15,000 crore will be from Govt of Maharashtra; Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre, and the rest amount from PPP mode.

He cited that availability of funds is not a problem. “Money is not a problem. Availability of raw material, improven technology, and market availability of finished products are the issues.” He further stressed on reducing the cost and improving the quality of construction at the same time.

During the event, Gadkari reiterated the use of various alternatives for construction of roads, highways, and expressways across the country. He also narrated the use of bitumen in the construction of road projects. He focused on improving the economy of rural India.

Recently, the government has decided to build electric highways in the country. For this, the MoRTH is in discussion with various industry players to construct the economically viable, pollution free highways.