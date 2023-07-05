Hyderabad metro sets new record, transports over 5 lakh passengers in a single day

The Hyderabad metro on Tuesday announced that it transported 5.1 lakh passengers in a single day on Monday, setting a new record.

The metro service was launched in 2017 and has taken six years to achieve the feat. The Times of India reported that as per a detailed breakup from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, the busiest line of the metro network was the red line, with 2.60 lakh passengers between Miyapur to LB Nagar. The blue line from Nagole to Raidurg saw 2.25 lakh passengers. The least busy line was the green line with only 25,000 passengers.

Raidurg stood out as the busiest station with 32,000 passengers, as per the officials, the Times of India report stated. This was closely followed by the LB Nagar station which recorded 30,000 passengers. Ameerpet and Miyapur stations saw a footfall of 29,000 and 23,000 passengers, respectively.

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Rail Metro NVS Reddy said as per the calculation method used by the Government of India, the figure of 5.1 lakh passengers resulted in 6.80 lakh passenger trips.

Responding to the new feat the Hyderabad metro has achieved, L&T HMRL CEO KVB Reddy said it was a “momentous occasion” for his team and dedicated the success to the passengers who chose the metro as their mode of transportation. He also acknowledged the cooperation and support shown by the Government of Telangana and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, adding these partnerships play a vital role, Telangana Today reported.

Earlier this year, the DMRC data showed that the Delhi Metro ridership had reached 90% of the pre-COVID-19 levels. As per the data, the Pink, Grey and Green lines achieved over 100% of their pre-pandemic levels after the addition of new stations and better connectivity.