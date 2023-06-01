Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ for travel. The move aims at enhancing the travel experience of its commuters. With the introduction of this new way of ticketing system, the passengers will find it easy to navigate digital mode. This will also save precious time during the journey.

However, as of now, the ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ has been launched on its Airport Express Line (AEL). The users can easily purchase their tickets through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot. For passenger convenience, this is available at the AEL stations in both English and Hindi language.

Know how to use ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ on Airport Express Line:-

To use newly introduced ticketing system, the commuters need to follow 10 simple steps –

Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number 9650855800 in the contact list of the phone.

One can also scan the Chatbot QR Code available at the customer care/ticket counter of stations on AEL.

Now, open whatsapp on the device and send ‘Hi’.

Choose language – English or Hindi.

Select the option – Buy Ticket or Last Journey Tickets or Retrieve Ticket.

Select the Origin and Destination station.

Choose the number of tickets to be purchased.

Confirm and make the payment securely.

You will receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat.

Now, tap the QR ticket in mobile at the designated scanner at AFC gates for entry and exit.

Significance of ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’:-

The introduction of ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters. This will prove to be beneficial for national and international travelers heading for or coming from the Airport using AEL.