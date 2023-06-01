scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi Metro launches ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ on THIS line – Know route, how to use, and its significance

Delhi Metro updates: The introduction of ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
delhi metro airport, delhi metro airport line, delhi metro airport express timings, delhi metro new ticketing system, delhi metro whatsapp ticketing system, whatsapp based ticket for delhi metro, how to purchase whatsapp ticket on delhi metro,
The users can easily purchase their tickets through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot.

Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ for travel. The move aims at enhancing the travel experience of its commuters. With the introduction of this new way of ticketing system, the passengers will find it easy to navigate digital mode. This will also save precious time during the journey.

However, as of now, the ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ has been launched on its Airport Express Line (AEL). The users can easily purchase their tickets through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot. For passenger convenience, this is available at the AEL stations in both English and Hindi language.

Also Read

Know how to use ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ on Airport Express Line:-

To use newly introduced ticketing system, the commuters need to follow 10 simple steps –

  • Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number 9650855800 in the contact list of the phone.
  • One can also scan the Chatbot QR Code available at the customer care/ticket counter of stations on AEL.
  • Now, open whatsapp on the device and send ‘Hi’.
  • Choose language – English or Hindi.
Also Read
  • Select the option – Buy Ticket or Last Journey Tickets or Retrieve Ticket.
  • Select the Origin and Destination station.
  • Choose the number of tickets to be purchased.
  • Confirm and make the payment securely.
  • You will receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat.
  • Now, tap the QR ticket in mobile at the designated scanner at AFC gates for entry and exit.  

Significance of ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’:-

The introduction of ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters. This will prove to be beneficial for national and international travelers heading for or coming from the Airport using AEL. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 07:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market