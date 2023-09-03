G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro rolls out ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ at 36 designated stations – Check out the complete list

Good news for travellers! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence the selling of its ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ from selected Metro stations on Monday. the cards will be sold through dedicated counters for a period of ten days i.e. from September 04, 2023 to September 13, 2023. The move aims at facilitating the G-20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the national capital, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit.

How to purchase ‘Tourist Smart Cards’?

The ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ can be purchased from these dedicated counters at the stations. The cards are available in two categories – One-Day Validity and Three-Day Validity cards. Both the cards offer unlimited rides in the city’s rapid transit system.

Cost of ‘Tourist Smart Card’:-

One can purchase DMRC’s ‘Tourist Smart Card’ of One-day validity at Rs 200 whereas, the three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

Benefits of Delhi Metro’s ‘Tourist Smart Card’:-

The Delhi Metro’s ‘Tourist Smart Card’ has great benefits. The tourists can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day. There are no penalties/surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like Entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc.

Full list of metro stations with availability of dedicated ‘Tourist Smart Card’ counters:-

The ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ are available at all metro stations (except Airport Express Line). However, between September 4th-13th, 2023, the cards can be purchased from dedicated counters of 36 selected stations. These are – Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Dilli Haat – INA, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Mandi House, Janpath, Khan Market, JLN Stadium, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Barakhamba Road, RK Ashram Marg, Jandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Chhatarpur, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham, Terminal 1 IGI Airport and Karol Bagh.