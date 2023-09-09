scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro parking spaces will remain accessible except at THESE stations – See list

The Delhi Traffic Police has already asked the citizens to use metro services as much as possible due to traffic restrictions on various roads.  

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The parking spaces will remain closed till 12 PM of September 11, 2023.

Attention to the commuters of Delhi Metro! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory on the parking of vehicles at parking spaces near the metro stations. This comes following the beginning of the G20 Summit today in the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police has already asked the citizens to use metro services as much as possible due to traffic restrictions on various roads.  

In a notification, the city’s rapid transit network has said that all parking spaces will remain open except three metro stations. These are – Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg. All these three metro stations fall under New Delhi district. The parking spaces will remain closed till 12 PM of September 11, 2023.

Parking facilities available at Delhi Metro stations:-

The designated parking spaces are available in 108 stations across its network. The commuters can park their vehicles and use metro services to travel from one place to another in the NCR. The DMRC has outsourced parking lots.

List of stations having Parking spaces:-

A total of 19 stations of the Blue Line have parking spaces. These are – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Hindon River, Shaheed Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome, Seelampur, Shastri Park, Pratap Nagar, Shashtri Nagar, Inder Lok, Kanhaiya Nagar, Keshav Puram, Netaji Subhash Place, Kohat Enclave, Rohini East and Rithala station.

Parking fees for vehicles at Delhi Metro stations:- 

The parking charge of Cars/Suv is Rs 30 for six hours and Rs 50 for 12 hours, while for Two wheelers, the charges are Rs 15 and Rs 25. For Cycle, the charges are Rs 5 for 12 hours. The charges on New Delhi Airport Line Metro stations and the basement of Nehru Place and Huda City Centre differs from the above mentioned price.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 08:48 IST

