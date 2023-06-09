The Union Cabinet has granted approval for the expansion of the Metro network in Gurgaon, extending it from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City. This development will involve the construction of 27 new stations across a 28.5 km stretch, with an estimated expenditure of more than Rs 5,400 crore over the next four years.

According to a government statement, the primary corridor will span 26.65 km and include 26 stations, while an additional 1.85 km extension, known as the “spur,” will connect Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway, featuring one station. The entire metro line will be elevated and will incorporate connectivity to the depot.

Connecting old and new Gurugram

The objective of this project is to establish a connection between Old Gurugram and New Gurugram, as well as provide a link to the Indian Railways. Subsequently, the network will be extended to connect with the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) will be responsible for implementing this expansion.

Stations to be constructed

HUDA City Centre – Sector 45 – Cyber Park – Sector 47 – Subhash Chowk – Sector 48 – Sector 72A – Hero Honda Chowk – Udyog Vihar Phase 6 – Sector 10 – Sector 37 – Basai Village – Sector 9 – Sector 7 – Sector 4 – Sector 5 – Ashok Vihar – Sector 3 – Bajghera Road – Palam Vihar Extension – Palam Vihar – Sector 23A – Sector 22 – Udyog Vihar Phase 4 – Udyog Vihar Phase 5 – Cyber City. Spur to Dwarka Expressway (Sector 101).

Breakdown of cost involved

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that the Metro project is a joint endeavour between the Centre and Haryana government. He disclosed that approximately Rs. 2,700 crore of the total project cost will be financed through loans from international organisations.

As per the government’s statement, the Centre’s contribution will amount to Rs 869.19 crore, the Haryana government will provide Rs 1,432.49 crore, and the local body, HUDA, will contribute Rs 300 crore. Loans will account for Rs 2,699.57 crore, while the remaining Rs 135.47 crore will be generated through public-private partnership schemes dedicated to constructing lifts and escalators.