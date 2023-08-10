DMRC unveils CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative, makes passengers aware about CO2 emissions reduction

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their significant contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains. The DMRC in a statement on Wednesday (August 9) said that the Delhi Metro’s daily commuters will now be able to know on the go about the average amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they are reducing by virtue of their metro journeys.

“In line with India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the initiative intends to highlight the pivotal role each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices. Through this initiative, passengers will now be informed about the average amount of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions they save during their metro journeys in comparison to road-based motor vehicles.” a DMRC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to DMRC officials, the feature will be available on QR code-based tickets from Thursday onwards. Officials also stated that data concerning the reduction of CO2 emissions as a result of metro travel will be “prominently showcased” on both physical tickets and mobile QR code tickets, aiming to create widespread awareness about the favorable outcomes of eco-friendly public transportation.

Initiative is supported by TERI research

In the statement, DMRC also said that this initiative is supported by a comprehensive research conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The initiative underscores that each kilometer travelled by metro train instead of road vehicles “results in a noteworthy reduction of 32.38 grams of CO2 emissions”, the statement read.

Drawing upon insights from TERI research and factoring in the average distance traveled by passengers, a QR-enabled metro ticket will prominently declare, “Congratulations! You are saving around xxxx gm CO2,” offering concrete proof of the traveler’s role in fostering a more sustainable tomorrow. The accumulated CO2 conservation will be showcased within the user’s DMRC mobile app, covering all voyages taken by the passenger, thereby amplifying their sense of contributing positively, the DMRC said in the statement.

“DMRC is possibly the world’s first metro service to introduce such a feature in its tickets. Delhi Metro’s continuous efforts in environmental preservation have earned it a reputation as a frontrunner in sustainability within the global transportation landscape. The corporation holds the distinction of being the world’s first rail-based organisation to accrue carbon credits for innovative initiatives like regenerative braking and modal shift strategies,” the statement added.

Sustainable public transportation

The initiative is in line with the government’s mission – Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and it aims to motivate commuters to opt for an environmentally responsible mode of travel over motorized options, in turn, bolstering a cleaner and more ecologically balanced surroundings.

“This forward-thinking initiative by DMRC stands as a resounding call to action, urging citizens to make informed choices for sustainable public transportation and embrace the Delhi Metro as a means to actively combat climate change. By displaying emission savings directly on tickets, DMRC is empowering passengers to be conscious contributors to a cleaner, more environmentally-conscious future,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)