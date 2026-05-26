If you are also someone who travels daily in Mumbai between Bandra Terminus and Gateway of India, and often get stuck in long traffic jams or struggle with poor connectivity, then there is a major good news on the way for you.

The long-awaited work on the Mumbai Metro Line 11 extension up to Bandra Terminus has finally begun. The extension will provide commuters with a direct metro connection between Bandra Terminus and Gateway of India. For daily travellers, this means easier and faster access between major transport hubs and one of the city’s most important tourist and business destinations.

Mumbai Metro Line 11 Extension: Project cost and length

The Mumbai Metro Line 11 extension is a major infrastructure project designed to improve travel in Mumbai. The project is estimated to cost around ₹23,487 crore and is part of a large plan to upgrade the city’s transport system.

The metro line will be about 16.5 km long and will help create a faster and more direct travel route across important parts of Mumbai, making daily commuting easier for passengers.

7 km underground metro stretch through Dharavi

Mumbai Metro Line 11 will have an important 7 km underground section passing through Dharavi. This will help improve travel in one of the most crowded areas of the city and make commuting easier for daily passengers.

Earlier, Metro Line 11 was planned to connect Wadala with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). With this underground stretch, the metro network will become more useful and provide better connectivity for people traveling across Mumbai.

Reduced traffic, Faster travel: How the project will change commuting in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Line 11 extension is expected to significantly improve travel across the city. With faster and better connectivity, more people may choose the metro instead of road transport, which can help reduce daily traffic jams on busy routes.

It will also cut down travel time and make daily journeys more comfortable, especially during peak hours. Better connections between stations will allow passengers to switch easily between different metro lines and reach their destinations with less hassle. Overall, the project is likely to make commuting in Mumbai smoother, quicker, and less dependent on crowded roads.