Delhi Metro: DMRC opens entry-exit gates of Yamuna Bank Metro station

Good news for Delhiites! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opened the entry and exit gates of Yamuna Bank Metro station for the public. The move comes after the water level in the Yamuna dropped. On Sunday, the water level was recorded at 205.98 metres, down from a peak of 208.66 metres, at 20:00 hrs on Thursday.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “Now Yamuna Bank station is open to the public.” Now, the commuters will be able to make their entry and exit possible through this Metro station. The station was closed on Thursday after the water level rose. However, the interchanging facility was available for the passengers.

DMRC restores speed of trains

On Saturday, the DMRC has withdrawn the speed restriction imposed on trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna river. Presently, the train services are normal across all the corridors.

Most convenient mode of transport

The city’s rapid transit system has once again proved to be the most convenient mode of transport for the Delhiites. The passenger footfall has crossed the 60 lakh mark in the first two weeks of this month. The pattern of passenger journeys on a higher side establishes DMRC’s reliability in the adverse scenario faced by the capital city.

Forecast of rains in Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will witness light to moderate rainfall on Sunday. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

Roads opened in delhi:

Several roads in the national capital have been reopened for the vehicular movements. The teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is working tirelessly to carry out the rescue operations in the low-lying areas.