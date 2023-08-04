Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has conducted the Factory Acceptance Test of second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for corridor 4. The test was conducted on August 02, 2023 (Wednesday) in presence of R Ranganathan, General Manager (Construction) CMRL along with various officials from General Consultants, M/s AEON Consortium at the HK factory in Thiruvallur District of the state.

The CMRL’s ambitious Phase II for a network of 116.1 km is a gargantuan feat undertaken at one stretch. This is a first of its kind in the country with 119 Metro Stations in three corridors namely –

Corridor 3: The 45.8 km long corridor-3 stretches from Madhavaram to Siruseri-SIPCOT.

Corridor 4: The 26.1 km long corridor-4 stretches from Light House to Poonamallee Bypass.

Corridor 5: The 47 km long corridor-5 stretches from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

Of these, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited is implementing the construction of underground metro rail project corridor 4 from Light House station at Marina Beach to Kodambakkam Flyover. The underground section of corridor-4 has two packages: UG-01 and UG-02. Both these sections contain 4 km of twin tunnels.

About Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM):-

These Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) have been manufactured by M/s Herrenknecht, a German company. It was then assembled at Herrenknecht India PVT. Ltd (HAI) located at Chennai. The TBMs will be used by CMRL’s contractor M/s ITD Cementation India Limited.

How Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) would work?

In order to complete the 16 km (approx) of tunnelling work, the CMRL has proposed four TBMs to execute the entire tunnelling both on Upline and Downline tunnels. The name of this TBM is S1075B which is a 6.670 M bore diameter and 110 m long Earth Pressure Balance Machine. The total weight of this TBM is around 700 metric tonnes. Now, this will be dismantled in parts, packed and will be transported to Panagal Park station, T Nagar. The TBM is expected to be ready to lower and assemble in the month of October 2023.