In case you are planning to visit your nearby bank branch, you might need to reschedule your appointment as financial institutions across the majority of cities in the country will be closed today for the festival of Bakri Id.

However, banks across the Guwahati, will continue with their usual operations as lenders across the city observed the festival yesterday, i.e. on May 27.

The festival, also known as Eid Al-Adha, varies across regions depending on the sighting of the moon. So, in some cities banks were closed yesterday, while in most cities it is being celebrated today.

So, in which all cities are banks closed today? Here’s all you need to know:

Banks closed on May 28

Financial institutions across the cities of Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Dehradun are closed today for the occasion of Bakri Id.

Financial institutions across New Delhi and Maharashtra are also closed for the festival. Lenders across the cities of Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Panaji are shut today as well.

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The cities of Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Vijayawada will also observe bank closure for the festival of Eid Al-Adha.

However, it is best to contact your nearby local branch and visit the official RBI website to avoid any confusion.

Banks closed on May 27 and May 28

In some cities, banks were closed yesterday and will be closed today as well, marking two consecutive bank holidays. Financial institutions in the cities of Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram were closed yesterday and will be closed today as well.

Banks open on Saturday

Banks across the country will resume their normal operations on Friday and will also remain open on Saturday, May 30. This is because May 30 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month.

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, but remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.