Yes Bank has restricted e-commerce transactions originating from a specific Latin American country after it detected an unusual rise in transaction declines on its Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Cards.

The spike was flagged by the bank’s fraud monitoring systems, which detected suspicious activity linked to specific Bank Identification Numbers (BINs) of the cards issued in partnership with BookMyForex.

ALSO READ Yes Bank forex card hit by fraud

5,000 customers impacted, 688 transactions blocked

The bank said transactions worth approximately $0.28 million were approved during the incident period, impacting around 5,000 customers. At the same time, its control systems declined 688 unauthorised transaction attempts, helping safeguard nearly $0.1 million.

Yes Bank said it is working closely with the card network to raise chargebacks so that affected customers do not face any financial loss, adding that it continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to maintaining high standards of data security and customer protection.

The unauthorised transactions were carried out in the early hours of February 24, between 3:30 am and 8:30 am. These attempts were made at 15 merchants located in a Latin American country where two-factor authentication is not mandatory for e-commerce transactions.

Yes Bank Q3FY26

In its Q3FY26, Yes Bank reported 55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 951.6 crore driven by improved margins and sharply lower provisions even as total income slightly declined. It’s net interest income (NII) rise to Rs 2,466 crore, up 3.6% YoY. Total income however was down 1.8% YoY at Rs 9,175 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.6%.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering products and digital solutions across retail, MSME and corporate segments. The bank has a pan-India presence, operates an International Banking Unit at GIFT City, and maintains a representative office in Abu Dhabi.

Yes Bank share price

The share price of Yes Bank has gained nearly 0.97% in intra-day trade today. The stock has gained 10.39% in the past six months.