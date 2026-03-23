Wipro on Monday announced a major expansion of its operations in South Korea, including a larger office footprint in Seoul and the launch of an Innovation Lab as part of its global Wipro Innovation Network (WIN). The move underscores South Korea’s growing importance as a strategic growth market for the Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant.

The Seoul Innovation Lab will serve as a hub for technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, supporting applications such as intelligent product engineering, software-defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, and AI-enabled operations. It will operate as a collaborative space for South Korean clients and ecosystem partners, enabling co-creation, rapid experimentation, and solution development.

The lab will also showcase Wipro Intelligence™, the company’s unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions, demonstrating how AI can be applied to real-world business challenges.

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What did Vinay Firake say?

“With South Korea emerging as a global innovation hub across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing, our expanded presence reflects the increasing demand from Korean enterprises for AI-led transformation that can scale globally,” said Vinay Firake, CEO of Wipro’s APMEA Strategic Market Unit. “By strengthening local capabilities and integrating Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.”

Wipro currently employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to invest in the local ecosystem. Its integrated delivery model combines strong local engagement with the global Wipro Delivery Network, giving Korean clients access to specialised skills, industry expertise, and scalable capabilities.

The company is also partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and provide early-career professionals with opportunities to work on advanced technology and innovation programmes.

Wipro’s acquisition of HARMAN’s DTS unit

The expansion builds on Wipro’s acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, completed last year. The integration added over 5,000 professionals, including senior leaders across South Korea, the Americas, Europe, and India, enhancing Wipro’s product engineering and digital transformation capabilities.

With the launch of the Seoul Innovation Lab, Wipro now operates nine innovation facilities globally, including five across the APMEA region, reinforcing its commitment to driving AI-led innovation and supporting clients both locally and worldwide.