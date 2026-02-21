LTM (Earlier LTI Mindtree) Chief Delivery Officer, Gururaj Deshpande believes the traditional pyramid structure of IT firms is likely to change into a diamond-like shape. Deshpande tells Ojasvi Gupta there will be fewer roles at the entry level as AI takes over repetitive tasks. Excerpts:

Q: How is this AI wave structurally different for IT services?



A: Each phase brought disruption, but AI is distinct in both speed and scope. The cycle time of disruption is far shorter now. What earlier took years is happening in months. AI is not just another layer of technology. It is fundamentally altering how work itself is executed, especially across software development, operations, and even consulting workflows.



Q: What are the challenges you face in translating gains from Ai from pilots to scaled outcomes?

A: The real challenge lies in moving from isolated productivity improvements to enterprise-wide industrialisation. In greenfield environments, AI can quickly accelerate development cycles. However, most large organisations operate in complex brownfield environments with legacy systems, fragmented data, and deeply embedded processes. Here, the question is not whether AI can improve efficiency, it can—but how to ensure consistency, accuracy, and scalability across the entire enterprise. That requires rethinking operating models, not just deploying tools.

Q How is your firm differentiating itself in the AI ecosystem?



A: Our focus is not on building foundational models but to reduce complexity for enterprises. Today, clients are overwhelmed by the sheer number of tools, models, and platforms. What they need is simplification—how to deploy AI meaningfully, how to integrate it across systems, and how to ensure interoperability across vendors. We position ourselves as enablers who can bring structure, governance, and coherence to this fragmented ecosystem.

How do you see the traditional IT workforce pyramid evolving over the next few years?



A: The traditional pyramid structure is likely to evolve into a diamond-like shape. There will be fewer roles at the entry level as AI takes over repetitive tasks. At the same time, there will be a greater demand for skilled professionals with both technological and domain expertise. The middle layer, comprising such experts will expand, while the top remains lean. This reflects a shift from volume-driven hiring to capability-driven talent models.

Q: How should professionals interpret the idea of a “bionic workforce”?



A: The notion of a bionic workforce reflects collaboration between humans and digital workers. AI will not eliminate jobs but will redefine them. Routine roles may diminish, but new roles centred around orchestration, problem-solving, and domain expertise will emerge. The key shift will be in how talent is evaluated—moving away from degrees and tenure towards skill portfolios and continuous learning.