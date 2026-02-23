The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, the global bakery division associated with US-based The Cheesecake Factory, has entered India through a licensing partnership with Bengaluru-based The Gourmet Cafe, marking the iconic cheesecake brand’s first foray into the country’s fast-growing premium dessert market.

The Gourmet Cafe plans to invest an estimated $60 million to open 55 outlets across India over the next four to five years, with the business projected to clock Rs 200–250 crore in revenue within 5 years as it scales nationally, the company said.

The first outlet has been launched in Bengaluru, with 3–6 additional stores planned in the city during 2026 before the brand expands into Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Agreements with 4 malls to launch 6 stores

The company said it has already signed agreements with 4 malls for the launch of 6 stores this year across key consumption centres, and will subsequently enter emerging cities such as Chandigarh, Kochi, and Coimbatore, aiming for 6–10 premium outlets across leading metro markets over time.

“We see strong demand in India for globally recognised dessert brands and premium café experiences. Bringing The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to India is a significant step in our journey to introduce world-class dessert offerings to Indian consumers through The Gourmet Café platform,” said Masthan Adam, Founder & CEO of The Gourmet Cafe.

What does this entry represent?

The entry adds to a growing wave of international bakery and cafe brands targeting India, driven by a rising base of globally exposed consumers and increasing discretionary spending on premium food formats.