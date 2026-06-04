India’s IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced a strategic partnership with Finland-based premium tyre maker Nokian Tyres to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its IT operations.

Under the agreement, TCS will help Nokian Tyres adopt AI-driven solutions in application management, development, and onsite support services. The move aims to improve efficiency, scalability, and resilience across the company’s IT infrastructure.

The partnership is expected to accelerate automation, strengthen data-driven services, and support the adoption of new ways of working as Nokian Tyres responds to evolving business needs.

Focus on automation and operational efficiency

TCS said AI-led and agentic automation will be embedded into Nokian Tyres’ IT operations to speed up issue resolution, lower operational costs, and improve business resilience through a unified digital infrastructure.

As part of the engagement, TCS will provide end-to-end application management services across Nokian Tyres’ technology landscape. The services will cover development, maintenance, and support for applications used across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and corporate functions.

Manufacturing to be shaped by AI and digital ecosystems

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing at TCS, said the manufacturing sector is entering a new phase driven by AI and digital technologies.

“The next era of manufacturing will be defined by intelligence at scale, where digital ecosystems, AI-enabled operations, and adaptive technologies work together to create more resilient and sustainable enterprises. Our collaboration reflects this shift. We are building a modern, insight-driven technology foundation to help Nokian Tyres accelerate innovation, respond faster to market shifts, and elevate manufacturing outcomes,” Singhal said.

Building a globally unified operating model

Timmy McLellan, Chief Information Officer at Nokian Tyres, said the collaboration would help the company create a more agile and efficient operating model.

“This strategic partnership with TCS will enable Nokian Tyres to have a globally unified, agile, and efficient operating model that supports business needs. In addition, it creates a sustainable foundation for the increasing adoption of next-generation technologies such as automation, data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence,” McLellan said.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a Tata Group company, TCS generated consolidated revenues of over $30 billion in FY26. It has been operating in the Nordic region, including Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, since 1991.

About Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures premium tyres for passenger vehicles, trucks, and heavy machinery. The company reported net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025 and employs around 4,000 people globally. It is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 13.62% in past three months and on year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fell 30.74%.