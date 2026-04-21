Praj Industries has set up an advanced precision fermentation laboratory to support next-generation biotechnology and accelerate India’s transition to high-performance, low-carbon biomanufacturing.

The advanced precision fermentation lab is located at the Praj Matrix R&D centre in Pune. This new facility will focus on high-capacity, AI-enabled precision fermentation and next-generation bioprocesses to improve efficiency, reduce scale-up risks, and enhance process reliability.

It will enable Praj Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Praj HiPurity Systems, to provide advanced fermentation solutions to pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, biofuels, and beverages. Praj HiPurity is recognised for its expertise in precision fermenters and ultra-pure water systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

MoU with BRIC-NCCS

Additionally, Praj has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council – National Centre for Cell Science (BRIC–NCCS), aligning with the Government of India’s BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Initiative, steered by the Department of Biotechnology.

Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), stated that the growth of India’s bioeconomy will be fueled by strong linkages between academia and industry, with a skilled scientific workforce.

“Such initiatives and collaborations align well with DBT’s vision of promoting translational research and building capacity in biotechnology. They will play a vital role in accelerating innovation and strengthening India’s bio-based economy,” Gokhale said.

Pramod Chaudhari, founder and chairman of Praj Industries, described the advanced lab as a significant leap in Praj’s innovation journey. It integrates biology, engineering, and digital technologies to create scalable, low-carbon solutions, Chaudhari said. Combined with the BRIC–NCCS collaboration, this initiative will be crucial in building talent and accelerating the transition from discovery to commercial biomanufacturing.

This facility will serve as a model for academia–industry partnerships, expediting the shift from scientific discovery to scalable biomanufacturing. It will focus on developing advanced bioprocessing capabilities, discovering useful biomolecules and microbial strains, providing hands-on training and internships for PhD scholars, and fostering joint research, sponsorships, and long-term collaboration between academia and industry.

The facility is expected to enhance Praj’s capabilities in next-generation biomanufacturing. BRIC–NCCS has strength in microbial research, genomics, and cell culture repositories. This collaboration will create synergies that integrate discovery, process development, and high-purity manufacturing to accelerate innovation.

Praj Matrix has developed advanced technologies in biofuels and renewable chemicals, such as biopolymers and biobitumen, contributing to decarbonization efforts. The Praj Matrix intellectual property portfolio includes 300 national and international patents and serves as the core innovation engine for Praj Industries. The technologies developed in-house by Matrix are scaled up by Praj Industries into commercially viable solutions deployed across global markets.