Poonawalla Fincorp has raised Rs 2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to support business growth, expand lending operations and diversify its asset portfolio.

The QIP issue witnessed strong participation from institutional investors and long-term funds, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement.

Poonawalla Fincorp: QIP details

Under the issue, Poonawalla Fincorp allotted 6,74,30,883 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to Qualified Institutional Buyers at an issue price of Rs 370.75 per share. The issue price was at a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 390.26 per share, aggregating to the total proceeds of Rs 2,500 crore.

The QIP opened on April 9 and closed on April 13, attracting participation from a diversified set of investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India and J.P. Morgan India acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the QIP. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to the company, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sidley Austin Singapore acted as legal counsels to the Book Running Lead Managers.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 result on May 5

Poonawalla Fincorp will release its financial results for Q4 FY26 on May 5, 2026. In the last three quarters of FY26, its profit stood at Rs 287 crore. The company’s Net Interest Income for the period was at Rs 4,247 crore, while the total income from operations was Rs 4.67 crore.

The company reported Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 55,017 crore at the end of the December quarter, up 77.6% YoY and 15.3% QoQ. The company’s profit after tax doubled quarter-on-quarter in Q3, driven by a 36.5% sequential increase in pre-provision operating profit. Poonawalla Fincorp’s return on assets improved to 1.2%, while a moderation in credit costs underscores improving asset quality and risk outcomes