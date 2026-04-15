Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro said its heavy engineering arm has dispatched another steam generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The L&T share price jumped over 3% intra-day today.

The steam generators in pressurized heavy-water reactors convert water into steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity. These generators are fabricated at L&T’s facilities at the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complexes in Hazira and Vadodara, Gujarat.

“The heavy engineering arm of L&T has dispatched the seventh 700 MWe steam generator for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL),” L&T said in a statement.

L&T Heavy Engineering manufactures and supplies high-technology reactors and critical process systems to leading global companies in the refinery, oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and nuclear power sectors.

L&T FY26 orderbook

At the end of the 3rd quarter of FY26, L&T’s order book stood at Rs 7.33 lakh crore, up 30 percent YoY. The company order inflow in the first three quarters of FY26 was Rs 3.45 lakh crore. The quarter’s order inflow spanned multiple geographies and a set of diverse sectors, including Thermal Power, Hydrocarbons, Renewable Infrastructure, Transmission & Distribution and Roads & Runways.

The company saw its highest-ever quarterly order inflow in the December quarter, driven by strong domestic ordering momentum, which formed about 45 percent of total orders. L&T’s Energy Projects segment secured order inflows of Rs 46,049 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, registering a growth of 19% YoY with the receipt of ultra mega orders in the Hydrocarbon – Offshore Wind and CarbonLite Solutions businesses.

The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 71,450 crore, up 10% YoY. For nine months of FY26, L&T reported consolidated revenues of Rs 203,112 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 12%. International revenues stood at Rs 1,09,991 crore, contributing 54% of the Company’s total revenues.

L&T share price

Larsen and Toubro’s stock was trading at Rs 4,095 at 01:03 PM, about 3.5% higher in the intraday trade. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 2.9%.