Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) along with its international subsidiaries has bagged new orders worth approximately Rs 2,002 crore.

The newly secured contracts include orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets, Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects in India, and railway projects within the country.



Commenting on the development, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kalpataru Projects International, said “these wins strengthen our position across high-growth markets in the Middle East and the Nordics. Our B&F business continues its momentum by securing repeat orders from valued clients, while the Railways business has reinforced its footprint in the metro rail segment. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the growth prospects of our businesses.”

He added that the company remains confident about the growth prospects across its businesses going forward.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

Kalpataru Projects International share Price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International has surged 10.29% in last three months. In past one month also the shares of KPIL gained 4.03%. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 8.16%.