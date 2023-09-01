Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT Centre in India

India’s second largest IT company Infosys, on Friday, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India. “Danske Bank selected Infosys as a strategic partner to accelerate digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale, and this follows the announcement of the strategic collaboration with Danske Bank made on June 26, 2023,” the IT firm said in a regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank offers banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. This collaboration with Infosys will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions, it said.

Also Read Reliance Consumer Products launches Campa Cricket to expand its beverage portfolio

Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz. Infosys had launched Topaz in May 2023 and it is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative Artificial Intelligence technologies. Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions.

“This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to Nordics, a strategic market for Infosys, and underlines Infosys’ leadership position and expertise in Financial Services across Europe. Infosys is excited about this collaboration with Danske Bank and welcomes employees joining our team as part of this journey,” the firm said in a statement.