Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd has announced two new projects aimed at expanding its presence in high-value advanced materials. The company will invest around Rs 240 crore to develop carbon nanotube (CNT) technology and Super Speciality Carbon Black (SSCB), strengthening its speciality materials portfolio while positioning itself to benefit from growing demand driven by electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and advanced manufacturing.

The expansion comes shortly after Himadri reported its highest-ever quarterly financial performance, highlighting the company’s strategy of moving towards higher-margin, technology-driven products.

“Our new energy materials business represents what I believe will define Himadri’s next chapter, positioning us strongly against the global energy transition as lithium-ion battery consumption is projected to rise from around 1.6 terawatt-hours in 2025 to nearly 6.8 terawatt-hours by 2035,” Anurag Choudhary, Chairman and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemicals, said

Himadri said it has successfully developed carbon nanotube (CNT) technology through its in-house research and development team.

The company is investing Rs 70 crore to set up a 200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) manufacturing facility, which is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Alongside its CNT expansion, Himadri is also entering the Super Speciality Carbon Black (SSCB) segment by leveraging its integrated carbon black platform.

The company plans to convert nearly 6,000 MTPA from its existing carbon black production into SSCB. The project will involve a proposed investment of around Rs 170 crore and is scheduled for commissioning by Q4 FY28.

SSCB is expected to serve premium applications such as lithium-ion batteries, engineered plastics, fibres, fabrics, coatings and conductive black, offering significantly higher value realisation than conventional carbon black products.

The expansion announcement comes after Himadri reported record financial results for the first quarter of FY27. The company posted revenue of Rs 1,432 crore, a 28% increase from Rs 1,118 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA rose 33% to Rs 313 crore, while net profit increased 27% to Rs 228 crore, compared with Rs 179 crore in Q1 FY26.

According to the company, EBITDA margin stood at 20.11%, while PAT margin reached 16% during the quarter.

“The numbers translate into an EBITDA margin of 20.11% and a PAT margin of 16%. Despite the geopolitical backdrop, the performance was improved by product mix across our core business and continued ramp-up in speciality materials,” he added.

Looking ahead, Himadri expects the newly announced expansion projects to generate an additional Rs 30,000 crore in revenue over the next five years. The company has also projected net profit of around Rs 1,100 crore in FY28, reflecting its focus on scaling advanced materials and capitalising on the growing global demand for energy transition technologies.