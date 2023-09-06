Amazon India now has 6,000 EVs in its fleet

Amazon India, which is targeting to include 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2025, has already added 6,000 till date, Abhinav Singh, VP, customer fulfilment, Amazon transportation services, global specialty fulfilment, and supply chain, told Fe. He said that apart from EV two-wheelers, the company is also looking at forging partnerships with original equipment makers to deploy four-wheeler EVs in its fleet.

“We had committed to go carbon free in 2020. We are working with delivery partners and are committed to deploy 10,000 EV in our fleet by 2025,” Singh said, adding that the company has partnered with auto majors like Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Eicher Motors and even a slew of startups towards this end.

Amazon works with over 600 trucking partners across the country and 28,000 stores under the ‘I-have-space’ programme where store owners do the last mile delivery.

Singh said that the company has also invested in battery management solutions to provide end-to end solutions in the EV space.

Speaking on the company’s fulfilment centres, Singh said that company has over 1.2 million sellers under its ambit.

“We started with 100 sellers and one fulfilment centre ten years back. Now our fulfilment network offers 43 million cubic feet of storage space and sortation centres across 19 states in India,” he said.

In June earlier this, Amazon had committed to invest additional $15 billion in India by 2030, taking its total investments into the country to $26 billion.