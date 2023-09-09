World EV Day: India’s Promising Shift towards Electric Vehicles and Green Energy

By Ketan Mehta, Co Founder & CEO, HOP Electric Mobility

As the world grapples with the urgency of mitigating climate change, countries are making bold commitments to reduce their carbon footprint. India, on its part, is stepping up its game in the fight against climate change. One of the cornerstones of this effort is the rapid adoption of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including exploring options like Hydrogen Fuel Cells, while adopting Electric Vehicles (EVs). The “Auto Expo 2023” which witnessed futuristic emphasis on green energy-powered vehicles by various OEMs, was symbolic of India’s eagerness to make a significant shift in its automotive landscape.

Electric Vehicles Gain Momentum

Electric Vehicles have been steadily gaining traction in India, primarily due to their lower carbon footprint and cost-efficiency. In the first half of CY-2023, the EV segment experienced consistent sales, surpassing the 100,000-unit mark each month, according to government estimates. This remarkable surge in adoption can be attributed to the government’s progressive policy initiatives, including the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) program and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, among others.

Two and three-wheeler EVs have emerged as the main drivers of this sales surge in the first half of CY-2023. Two-wheelers accounted for a substantial 58% of the EV market, while three-wheelers’ contributed a significant 36% to the segment. This distribution reflects the practicality and affordability of electric two and three-wheelers in India’s urban and rural landscape, as preferred mobility solution.

Charging Infrastructure Revolution

Recognizing the need for an extensive charging network to support the growing EV fleet, the Indian government and corporates are working cohesively to establish a nationwide charging infrastructure. According to government estimates more than 9,000 operational public EV charging stations in the country, equipped with 15,493 EV chargers are in place and work is on towards deploying an impressive 22,000 number of public EV charging stations, expected by December 2024. This ambitious initiative will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in encouraging more Indians to make the switch to electric vehicles.

Affordability: The Key to Mass Adoption

While the environmental benefits of electric vehicles are clear, their upfront cost can be a barrier to adoption. To address this challenge, innovative solutions are being explored. One such solution is Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which separates the cost of the battery from the vehicle’s price. This approach makes EVs more affordable, as customers can pay as per the application and usage over time.

Moreover, easy financing options are crucial to making EVs accessible to a wider audience. Prioritizing financial accessibility through favorable financing terms can significantly boost EV adoption rates. Additionally, unique models such as the PAY AS YOU GO system, which aims to provide quality EV products at reasonable prices, have the potential to act as catalysts for widespread adoption.

Commitment to De-carbonization

India’s commitment to de-carbonization is unwavering. By transitioning to electric vehicles and green energy sources, the country is taking a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the mobility sector. This commitment not only aligns with India’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 but also contributes to the global effort to combat climate change.

World EV Day serves as a reminder of India’s promising journey towards electric vehicles and green energy. With robust government policies, a growing charging infrastructure, and innovative affordability solutions, India is well on its way to becoming a leader in sustainable transportation. As the nation embraces electric mobility, it paves the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for all. India’s commitment to de-carbonization and a green automotive future stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world in the fight against climate change.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.