The EV Revolution: India Plans To Reduce Import Taxes on Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Adoption and Drive Sustainability

By Kiran Ramaraj, Associate Sector Lead, Climate Action, Villgro

In India’s burgeoning automobile market, electric vehicles (EVs) offer a promising path to improve air quality, bolster energy security, and enhance economic prospects. They play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, diminishing fossil fuel dependence, and promoting renewable energy usage.

To propel the EV revolution, India is considering reducing import taxes from a towering 100% to just 15% on fully-built electric vehicles (or CBUs), on the condition that international automakers set up local manufacturing here. This strategic shift not only promises to make EVs more affordable for Indian consumers but also has the potential to expedite EV adoption and, in the long run, invigorate domestic manufacturing.

From industry leaders like Maersk and BluSmart to startups like Hala Mobility, MoWo, Bikozee and Metroride, there’s a notable shift towards Electric Vehicles for logistics, rentals, and last-mile commutes, all aimed at achieving India’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.

However, in India’s price-sensitive market, the widespread adoption of EVs still faces multiple challenges. Notably, the higher initial cost, limited affordable options compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, and a sparse charging infrastructure hinder their uptake. Lengthy recharging times and the substantial capital required for charging and maintenance facilities further impede progress.

Moreover, EV safety standards are yet to align with regional regulations, including measures such as short-circuit safeguards and collision detection, as highlighted in the NCRB‘s 2021 Report.

EV adoption in a sensitive market

In 2021, the United Nations and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at assisting 27 developing nations, including India, in accelerating their transition to zero-emissions electric mobility. This comprehensive approach to sustainable mobility encompasses various key elements.

Firstly, the initiative places significant emphasis on capacity building within these countries. This involves equipping them with the knowledge and expertise needed to effectively embrace electric mobility solutions.

Additionally, the plan involves the development of tailored national electric mobility strategies to align with each country’s unique circumstances and requirements. These strategies encompass the formulation of e-mobility policies and regulations that create a conducive environment for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Furthermore, the initiative focuses on the establishment of sustainable business models and financial mechanisms to support the growth of e-mobility. Part of this effort includes the piloting and demonstration of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure to encourage their widespread acceptance.

The UN’s projects also comprise activities on the sustainability of e-mobility such as the establishment of regulations for collection, re-use and recycling of used EV batteries and the integration of renewable power for charging.

Following this, to bolster the adoption of EVs and drive sustainability, the Indian Government has set ambitious targets, aiming for a 30% penetration of EVs by 2030. This commitment is facilitated through the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which enhances national energy security, reduces the environmental impact of fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and nurtures domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The initiatives under NEMMP include the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME India) scheme, which offers incentives such as subsidies for EV purchases and support for charging infrastructure development. The Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme incentivizes the production of advanced automotive technology products, including electric vehicles and their components, further bolstering India’s EV industry.

Additionally, the government’s reduction of the GST on EVs to 5% is making them more appealing to a broader range of buyers. These initiatives, coupled with escalating fuel costs and heightened consumer awareness of long-term cost advantages, are key drivers behind the rising sales of EVs in India.

To provide additional backing for these initiatives and to foster the proliferation of Electric Vehicles (EVs), programs like the Sustainable Mobility Challenge, under the leadership of Villgro and in partnership with key industry stakeholders, are actively engaging to solve fundamental mobility challenges.

This comprehensive program encompasses a multifaceted approach, targeting startups at varying stages of development, with a dedicated focus on addressing issues related to sustainable mobility. Beyond the advancement of EVs, this initiative also concentrates on critical aspects such as enhancing transportation accessibility, optimizing vehicle fleets, improving road safety, and resolving parking-related challenges through the strategic application of data and technology.

In this pursuit, India is not merely driving towards a greener tomorrow but also steering towards an equitable one, where EVs become a reality for all income groups. This journey is not just about reducing emissions; it’s about creating a healthier and more sustainable future for millions.

