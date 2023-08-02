PURE EV launches Ujala E-bike showroom in Lucknow

PURE EV has launched Ujala E-Bike showroom in Lucknow. The showroom will have a range of electric motorcycles and scooters. This store was inaugurated in the presence of Vijay Bahadur Yadav, former MLA.

PURE EV has crossed 60,000+ deliveries of EV2W through its wide network of dealerships across the country and abroad. The Company has established a 1,00,000 sq. ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions. PURE EV has recently launched a electric motorcycle – ecoDryft.

On the inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, Rohit Vadera said “Lucknow is rising as an economic powerhouse, ranked among the top 50 Emerging Global Outsourcing cities. With the government’s strong emphasis on electric mobility and the growing market demand for electric vehicles (EVs), OEMs have a promising opportunity to extend their market reach. As we inaugurate our newest dealership, we reaffirm our dedication to Uttar Pradesh and our ongoing efforts to bolster our presence in this thriving region.”

Highlighting the technological aspects of the in-house developed products and the importance of the service network, Rohit Vadera, added, “PURE EV has nurtured a strong team of product design and development at its R&D centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer.”