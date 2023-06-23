EvoBus to be renamed Daimler Buses from July 12

EvoBus, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daimler Buses segment at Daimler Truck, will be renamed to Daimler Buses from July 12, 2023.

The name change will take place throughout Europe and applies accordingly to all national companies. The associated service centres, previously known as ‘BusWorld Home’, will also be given a new name and rebranded as Daimler Buses Service Centers starting in mid-July.

The company says the former EvoBus will benefit from the brand’s awareness throughout all business units and underscore its affiliation with the Daimler Truck Group at the same time.

Till Oberworder, CEO, Daimler Buses said: “With EvoBus, we have been very successful for almost three decades and we are proud of that. We are now looking forward to a new chapter as Daimler Buses – and we have a lot in store for ourselves: we want to lead the transformation of our industry to emission-free mobility and win over customers and talent. The new name will help us achieve this because operating under this brand will mean we won’t have to do much explaining.”

After the merger of Mercedes-Benz Omnibusse with the Kassbohrer Setra brand, the bus and coach manufacturers merged under the EvoBus umbrella brand 28 years ago. Since then, the company has grown continuously and stands for high-quality buses and coaches in all segments. Today, it has a workforce of about 10,000 and 13 subsidiaries throughout Europe.