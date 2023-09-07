Ashok Leyland celebrates its 75th anniversary with launch of Lev Series

Ashok Leyland celebrates the 75th anniversary of operations with the launch of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles from Switch Mobility – the Lev Series.

On this occasion, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways unveiled the lev Series. The Lev Series is India’s first electric commercial vehicle in its category and aims to provide efficient and eco-friendly solutions for last-mile transportation needs. The Switch lev presents an incredibly attractive value proposition for MSMES, cottage industries, and e-commerce in India with its exceptionally low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) coupled with a commitment to high uptime.

This is India’s first fuel cell bus that will commercially ply on the country’s roads. The company also exhibited the country’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck, which was earlier launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility said, “Ashok Leyland’s 75-year journey is a story of transformation and innovation. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead to the future with excitement and determination and renew our pledge to further shape the future of the CV Industry. We have set our sights on pioneering sustainable transportation solutions and aim to support India’s economic development for years to come”

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, of Switch Mobility said, “The launch of our Switch leV Series electric vehicles is a defining moment for SWITCH, having established a strong reputation in the e-bus market. With the Switch iON Standard at its core, a versatile range of options, diverse charging solutions, exceptional performance, and operational ease as its hallmark, the SWITCH leV Series is a testament to our dedication to driving positive change in the industry”

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, Ashok Leyland also launched a new initiative – ‘Dream Drive’ – a journey across the length and breadth of the country, with 10 Ashok Leyland vehicles driven on five different routes, culminating at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants today.