US needs to create new federal agency for AI: Report

The survey is expected to have polled about 213 computer science professors

Axios, Generation Lab and Syracuse University conducted a survey
Axios, Generation Lab and Syracuse University conducted a survey

According to a survey conducted by Axios, Generation Lab and Syracuse University, many experts believe that the United States should create a new federal agency dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) governance, stated Cointelegraph.

The survey is expected to have polled about 213 computer science professors across 65 of the most prestigious universities in the U.S. on topics related to AI, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from the data, when asked, “What is the best entity to regulate AI?” the majority of respondents are expected to have responded either “new ‘Department of AI’ government agency” (37%) or “global organization or treaty” (22%).

Sources revealed that there is a potential for AI technology to rapidly change the economic and employment landscape in the near future. Supposedly about 73% of the professors mentioned that AI will be capable of performing less than 20% of tasks that humans do today at or above human level, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 15:10 IST

