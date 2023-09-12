scorecardresearch
Coinstore unveils its EARN feature to enable users earn from digital assets

Reportedly, users can lock-in their digital assets for a tenure of their choice and redeem the invested amount

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Coinstore’s official website, it offers compliance licenses
Coinstore, a crypto exchange, has announced the launch of its wealth management solution ‘EARN’ for users. Reportedly, the launch event was conducted in the presence of James Toh, global head of business development, Coinstore, Manfred Chew, business development associate director, Coinstore, Jide Fashola, head of technical integrations, Cardano Foundation, Daniel Oon, head of DeFi, Algoland Foundation, and Liu Yang, founder, MetaTrust Labs

According to an official release, the EARN feature enables users and institutions to earn passive income from their digital assets by providing high yields. From what it’s understood, EARN is developed by Coinstore’s quant team and is integrated into the Coinstore ecosystem, providing token application scenarios. 

It’s believed that the EARN feature allows users to maximise from their digital assets by investing them for a fixed tenure to earn returns. Sources suggest that users can lock-in their digital assets for a tenure of their choice and redeem the invested amount along with interest at the end of the tenure. Moreover, the EARN feature is believed to also offer Web3.0 functions such as NFT wallets, management of assets on-chain and security to provide a Web3.0 experience to users.

“Coinstore’s brand revamp is aimed at becoming a solution for crypto enthusiasts by providing digital asset services. We are looking forward to introducing our EARN feature at Token2049 where the global crypto community should get access to our latest product. Coinstore plans to launch spot trading, futures trading and derivatives pledge soon,” Jennifer Lu, co-founder, Coinstore, said.  

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 17:33 IST

