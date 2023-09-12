scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Banana Gun’s token sees a fall in its price rate  

BANANA toke rate fell from a price of $8.70 to $0.02

Written by FE Digital Currency
The team claimed that it would soon relaunch the token
The team claimed that it would soon relaunch the token

According to Cointelegraph, the price of the newly launched  Telegram bot Banana Gun’s native token  BANANA fell from a price of $8.70 to $0.02 in less than 3 hours after it launched.

Sources revealed that some crypto users had accused it of a “rug pull.” However, the official X account for Banana Gun tweeted that instead a bug in the token’s contract that the team was unable to hotfix. However, it also mentioned that the bug managed to get through “despite two audits,”  Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the Banana Gun team had highlighted the “way forward” for users caught up in the crossfire. They are also believed to have stated that the first step is to sell the treasury wallet to drain the liquidity pool and use it for a new contract. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the team claimed that it would soon relaunch the token and investors might be able to make a new contract audited, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS