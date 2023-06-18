Strengthening strategic partnerships: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the United States

In an eagerly awaited state visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a whirlwind tour of the United States. The visit aims to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations and foster collaboration on key global challenges. Commencing in New York City and concluding in Washington DC, this landmark visit promises to showcase the immense potential for cooperation between two of the world’s largest democracies.

Enhancing Diplomatic Relations

On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will kick off the visit by participating in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN Secretariat in New York, reaffirming India’s rich cultural heritage and its global recognition. The journey continues to Washington DC, where PM Modi will receive a grand Guard of Honour at the White House on June 22, followed by crucial bilateral talks with President Joe Biden. The discussions will focus on defense, critical technologies, and shared concerns regarding China.

Addressing the US Congress:

A significant highlight of the visit will be Prime Minister Modi’s address to the US Congress, an extraordinary honor bestowed upon foreign leaders. He will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice, emphasizing the deepening ties between India and the United States. This occasion will provide a platform for meaningful exchanges, nurturing personal connections essential for fostering diplomatic relations.

Business Engagement and Trade Relations

PM Modi’s visit also includes engagements with the business community. On June 23, he will participate in a CEO Roundtable to promote trade and investment ties, encouraging American companies to explore opportunities in India’s rapidly growing economy. A lunch hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department will further underline the significance of sustained cooperation between the two countries.

Defence and Critical Technology Collaborations

The visit will witness the announcement of crucial agreements related to defense and critical technologies. The announcements related to 31 MQ9B drones for the three services and the GE F414 deal for the manufacturing of Jet engines are expected to be significant milestones in the partnership between India and the United States. These agreements highlight the emphasis on fostering cutting-edge technologies while addressing shared concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

Engaging the Indian Diaspora

In line with his major foreign visits, Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian Diaspora at the renowned John F Kennedy Centre. Recognizing the importance of the Indian community’s contributions, this engagement symbolizes the strong bond between the people of India and the United States.

Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States signifies a momentous occasion for strengthening strategic partnerships. The visit showcases the potential for collaboration between two of the world’s largest democracies and emphasizes shared values, mutual interests, and the pursuit of peace and prosperity. By fostering deeper connections in diplomatic, business, and cultural spheres, this visit sets the stage for enhancing bilateral ties and reinforces the commitment to a robust and enduring partnership.