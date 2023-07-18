Strengthening India-Argentina Defence Relations: A Strategic Partnership in Focus

To further enhance defence ties and boost industrial cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Argentine counterpart, Jorge Enrique Taiana, met in New Delhi on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

During the talks held on July 18, the two ministers emphasized the importance of boosting defence industrial cooperation as a key aspect of their strategic partnership. They also discussed ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and explored measures to further strengthen their collaboration.

Earlier in the day the visiting Minister Taiana paid homage to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial earlier in the day, and laid a wreath. A Tri-service Guard of Honour was also presented to the visiting dignitary before the discussions commenced with defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Accompanied by Francisco Cafiero, Secretary of International Affairs at the Argentine Ministry of Defence, Jorge Enrique Taiana who is on a four-day visit to India, is seen as a crucial step in solidifying the ties between the two countries.

During his stay in India, Taiana visited BrahMos Aerospace, showcasing Argentina’s interest in exploring collaboration in advanced defence technologies. Additionally, he is scheduled to engage with leading think-tanks in Delhi, seeking to understand India’s defence policy and strategic perspectives.

The Argentine minister is heading to Bengaluru, where he will tour the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) facilities. This visit demonstrates Argentina’s keenness to explore opportunities for joint ventures and technology transfers in the aviation and aerospace sectors.



Furthermore, an event organized by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) will provide Taiana with an opportunity to interact with defence start-ups, paving the way for potential partnerships in innovation and technology development.



India and Argentina’s bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a Strategic Partnership in 2019, signifying the importance both nations place on their cooperation. Since then, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation has been in effect, serving as a foundation for their ongoing collaboration.



The talks between the two defence ministers signify a shared commitment to elevate their defence engagement to new heights, making it a crucial aspect of their Strategic Partnership. The discussions held during his visit mark a step forward in forging a stronger bond between India and Argentina and creating a mutually beneficial environment for defence cooperation.