Sky One FZE Embarks on India Expansion: Seeks Acquisitions and Partnerships

UAE-based global aviation group Sky One FZE, is expanding its footprint in India with ambitious acquisitions and partnerships, aiming to contribute significantly to the country’s growth story.

Led by Jaideep Mirchandani, the Chairman of Sky One FZE, the company is actively exploring expansion opportunities in India, with plans for significant acquisitions and new partnerships. Leveraging its diverse portfolio of aviation assets, including helicopter charter services under Sky One Airways, the company has already made a mark, especially in the Northeast region.

Jaideep Mirchandani highlighted India’s immense potential as one of the world’s largest aviation markets, with projections indicating financing of up to USD 100 billion in the aircraft leasing segment over the next two decades. Given these figures, Sky One FZE’s India expansion strategy aims to capitalize on these emerging opportunities. Notably, in 2023, Sky One FZE was one among three bidders vying to buy the government’s stake in India’s helicopter services company, Pawan Hans.

According to the company’s official statement, Mirchandani believes that Sky One FZE’s unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and a customer-centric approach will position it as a valuable contributor to India’s aviation growth story. He noted that India’s airplane fleet is projected to quadruple in size by 2038, reaching 2,300 aircraft, with a high demand for single-aisle planes accounting for nearly 85 percent of new deliveries. Moreover, by 2050, India’s commercial fleet size is expected to exceed 5,000 aircraft. As experts in leasing, Sky One FZE aims to expand collaborations in India’s burgeoning aviation sector by partnering with additional aircraft providers to ensure safe and reliable travel for a broader range of customers. The company is also exploring the possibility of acquiring and reviving partner airlines.

The global commercial aviation fleet is projected to expand by 33 percent by 2033, reaching over 36,000 aircraft. To meet the growing demand for trained aviation professionals, Sky One FZE’s Pier Seven Aviation has taken a significant step by acquiring a top aviation training organization in Bucharest, Romania.

He has also stated that their focus is to build a world-class workforce, providing ample opportunities to aspiring professionals, with a large number of students at their academy coming from India. Through this recent acquisition, Sky One FZE hopes to provide high-quality training to aspiring professionals in India and around the world, fostering the growth of the next generation of aviators.

Sky One FZE is committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders, industry partners, and regulatory authorities to ensure that future initiatives align with India’s aviation vision and contribute to its sustainable growth, he said. The company is optimistic about the positive environment India offers in terms of rapid technological advancements, supportive government policies, and favorable environmental regulations, encouraging more potential tie-ups to turn the country into a global aviation hub.

With a well-crafted blueprint, Sky One FZE is set to play a transformative role in shaping India’s aviation sector, contributing to the nation’s growth story while positioning itself as a key player in the global aviation landscape.